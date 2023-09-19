UAE weather: Chance of rain today; winds to cause blowing dust

File photo

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 7:26 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with some convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon - associated with rainfall.

Temperatures will range between 30°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi, and 30°C and 41°C in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

