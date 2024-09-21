UAE weather: Chance of rain today; fair conditions continue

Revised dates will be given to applicants who have appointments for September 21, said the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi
The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of rain today, due to a probability of some convective clouds formation towards the east.
Temperatures will range between 30°C and 37°C in Dubai, and between 29°C and 38°C in Abu Dhabi.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Humidity is expected to go up to 90 per cent in the internal regions and coastal areas, while it can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
