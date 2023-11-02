UAE weather: Chance of rain today; dusty conditions expected in some areas

Temperatures may drop to 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains near Fujairah, and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

by Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 7:23 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 7:24 AM

Rain may hit some eastern and western regions of the country today as cumulus clouds are expected to form in these areas, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in its weather forecast.

Most parts of the country, however, will see fait to partly cloudy weather, the Met department added.

Winds will be light to moderate, but may turn brisk at times and cause dusty conditions.

Temperatures may drop to a cool 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Fujairah, and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Waves in the Sea of Oman will be light and light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf.

