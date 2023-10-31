UAE weather: Chance of rain, temperatures to dip to 14ºC

Expert emphasised the significance of emotional awareness when dealing with anger, sadness, or guilt
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. There is a chance of some convective cloud formation, associated with rainfall over some eastern, western and coastal areas.
Temperatures could be as high as 36ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 75 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
