UAE weather: Chance of rain, partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures may hit 48°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and 43°C in Dubai, according to the National Centre of Meteorology

KT file photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 7:21 AM

Today's weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast this morning.

Some cumulus clouds may form in the east, resulting in some rain in the afternoon, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Winds will be light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to be light.

Temperatures may hit 48°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and 43°C in Dubai.

