UAE weather: Chance of rain forecast in some areas

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and on Sunday morning

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times on Saturday, the first day of the weekend for most residents of the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Rainfall may be associated with convective cloud formation towards eastward regions of the country. Scattered rain hit some parts over the last few days.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and on Sunday morning. Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal regions and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 42°C in internal areas. In Abu Dhabi, the mercury may rise to a high of 37℃ while in Dubai it may reach 38℃.

