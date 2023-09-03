UAE weather: Chance of rain as temperatures increase

From reducing energy and water usage to utilising eco-friendly materials, the service provider has implemented several initiatives to minimise environmental impact
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Convective clouds, which are usually associated with rainfall, may form towards the East and the South.
Temperatures are set to increase today; both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a high of 42°C and a low of 32°C.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.
ALSO READ:
From reducing energy and water usage to utilising eco-friendly materials, the service provider has implemented several initiatives to minimise environmental impact
The magnificent Grand Mosque whispers the tale of a bygone era
Fifty-four per cent of residents have fallen into fraudsters' traps at least once, with some getting duped multiple times
Briton once in the spotlight with pop legends now faces trial in $1.8 billion tax fraud
A ministerial delegation from Arab nations and the 57-member OIC is expected to be in Washington today to meet US officials and press for an end to the war
There are reports of heightened fatigue, disrupted sleep patterns, appetite changes, and difficulties in focus, concentration, and memory
Palestinians are in desperate need of blankets, food, stoves and fuel as they take refuge in makeshift tents — many of which are not even waterproof
Here is a list of festive markets where visitors can begin their celebrations, savour delightful treats, and enjoy activities with friends and families