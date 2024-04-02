UAE

UAE weather: Chance of light rainfall tonight; temperatures to drop to 12ºC

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow throughout the day

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 7:15 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy gradually, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is also a probability of light rainfall by night and Wednesday morning especially towards westward regions.


Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 12ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 34ºC in internal areas.

