UAE weather: Chance of light rainfall; partly cloudy day ahead

The weather across the UAE is expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some western areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
The NCM has also predicted clouds to appear eastward by afternoon. The weather will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures will drop to a low of 14ºC in internal areas of the country and reach a maximum of 37ºC.
