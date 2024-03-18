UAE weather: Chance of light rainfall; partly cloudy day ahead

The humanitarian aid is part of the healthcare group’s continuous efforts to bolster the medical facilities at the Rafah border
The weather across the UAE is expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some western areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
The NCM has also predicted clouds to appear eastward by afternoon. The weather will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures will drop to a low of 14ºC in internal areas of the country and reach a maximum of 37ºC.
ALSO READ:
The humanitarian aid is part of the healthcare group’s continuous efforts to bolster the medical facilities at the Rafah border
The condition is often a ‘silent disease’, remaining symptom-free until advanced stages
Since its inauguration on February 14 in Abu Dhabi, the temple has been thronged by thousands of visitors from the country and abroad
Previously found only in certain areas, they have now mushroomed in almost every busy corner in Karama, Al Barsha, Al Quasis, Al Nahda and Deira
Sheikha Manal attributed the rise in ranks to the country's leadership and their eagerness to enhance women's representation in different sectors
The authority said that it will be closed from March 15 to April 30
New technology eliminates the chances of human error or bias, setting it apart from conventional testing methods
Though her family was surprised by her career shift, they provided unwavering support