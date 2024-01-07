UAE weather: Alert issued for rough seas; humid night ahead

The ride is organised by 'Ride For Unity', a non-profit organisation, and is running from January 6 to 12
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over eastern and coastal areas.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.
The sea will be rough over the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate over the Oman Sea.
A rough sea alert has been issued over the Arabian Gulf since January 4, and is set to continue until 10pm tonight.
Temperatures are set to reach 25°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C in Dubai. It will drop to 18°C in both emirates.
