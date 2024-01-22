UAE weather: Alert issued for fog as visibility drops

Photo: KT file

A yellow alert has been issued for fog in the UAE today. The alert covers most of the internal areas in the country, and is in place until 9am on Monday, January 22. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned residents to exercise caution when venturing outdoors.

Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to pay attention to changing speed limits, which are displayed on electronic signboards along key routes.

Otherwise, the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.

Temperatures will range between 18°C and 25°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

