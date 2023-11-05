UAE weather: Alert for rain issued over Abu Dhabi, Dubai, other emirates

File photo

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 7:32 AM Last updated: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 7:38 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and orange alerts for convective clouds, associated with rainfall, over coastal areas and some internal regions today.

According to a map shared by the authority, the alert covers parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and other emirates. It is in place until 8.30pm tonight.

The NCM also warned that the eastern regions of the country are prone to flash floods, and residents should stay away from these areas.

Abu Dhabi Police took to X to warn motorists to exercise caution while driving in the rain, and to pay attention to changing speed limits, which can be seen on electronic signs along the road.

Some residents have reported hearing thunder this morning. The social media handle Storm Centre has shared videos of rain in Sharjah and Ajman.

Temperatures are set to drop to 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai. The mountainous regions could see the temperature drop to 16°C today.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times off the shore of the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

