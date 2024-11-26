UAE weather alert: Dust storms, rainfall expected from Wednesday to Friday

A weather advisory from the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warns residents of dust storms and rainfall from Wednesday through Friday.

The country will experience two different weather systems—one at the surface (near the ground) and one higher up in the atmosphere— combining to create clouds and possibly precipitation.

When the surface low-pressure system from the east meets the upper-level low-pressure system and the westward jet stream, it creates a dynamic atmosphere. These systems can lift moist air, leading to the development of clouds and possibly precipitation, such as rain or thunderstorms. Depending on the intensity of the systems, this could affect weather conditions over a large area, according to a statement by the NCM.

From Wednesday night until Friday, the weather in the UAE will see significant changes, starting with an increase in cloud cover. Late Wednesday night, clouds will begin to gradually build up over the western regions of the country. This cloud formation will then spread eastward, moving across the coast, the islands, and parts of the northern and eastern areas.

As a result, by Thursday, there will be a chance of rainfall, particularly in the regions with the thickest cloud coverage. While the rain may not be widespread, areas along the coast and in the north and east could experience showers throughout the day.