UAE: Unstable weather conditions now over, says NCEMA

World leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, also expressed their sympathies
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has announced an end to unstable weather conditions in the country.
This was achieved by authorities who stepped up monitoring and follow-up operations, aiming to take necessary measures to handle the situation proactively.
The National Centre of Meteorology has also confirmed that the weather conditions being witnessed by the country have come to an end. The severity of the situation gradually eased from Thursday evening, when it receded in the north and east of the country.
The Ministry of Interior said that central operating rooms and specialised work teams were fully prepared to proactively deal with the unstable weather conditions.
The authority added that teams worked in a preventive manner to ensure the safety of lives and properties. They will continue field work to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on all roads affected by the unstable weather.
ALSO READ:
World leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, also expressed their sympathies
Dusty conditions could be expected in some coastal and inland areas as light to moderate winds could turn brisk at times
'I'm always in a better mood to work when it's remote,' a Dubai resident said adding that she does not have to worry about the hassle of being late to work
Vehicles that were submerged in the basement parking of the buildings were still being pulled out this week by the vehicle owners
Casa Arabe is committed to being a meeting point between Spain and the Arab world
From stocking up essentials to ensuring safety of vehicles and properties, they take no chances
The daughter of Sheikh Mohammed married Sheikh Mana in a grand ceremony last year
Global Healthcare Week to host ministers, policymakers, innovators, researchers, investors, and entrepreneurs