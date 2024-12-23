Revealed: Parts of UAE that will see heavy rains as winter begins officially

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The eastern and northern regions of the UAE, including Dubai, are expected to experience rainfall on Christmas Day, continuing through the weekend.

Starting Monday until Saturday, the country will be under the impact of a surface low-pressure system from the southeast.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on Monday, Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said: “Starting today until about Saturday noon, the UAE will experience the effects of an extended low-pressure system moving in from the southeast, originating in the Arabian Sea.”

He further clarified the cause of this weather shift, adding, “at the surface level, significant water vapour from the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea will flow towards our region. Simultaneously, an upper-level low-pressure system, associated with a cold air mass in the upper layers, will influence the area.”

Habib explained this system will lead to the development of convective clouds, particularly over scattered areas of the UAE, with a focus on coastal, northern, and eastern regions.

“These clouds will bring varying intensities of rainfall, including occasional heavy rainfall in the mountainous areas of the north and east. The most significant impact is expected on Wednesday, December 25 and Thursday, December 26.”

“Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general. The key regions where rainfall is expected, particularly on December 25, include areas like Fujairah, northern areas such as Ras Al Khaimah, and parts of northern Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” he added.

Noticeable variation in temperatures

The veteran weatherman also pointed out that the daytime and night time temperatures across the UAE will fluctuate to quite an extent now.

During these months, residents and tourists will experience minimum temperatures average around 12°C, while daytime highs reach approximately 25°C.

“The maximum temperatures will range between 22°C and 27°C. In the internal parts of the UAE, temperatures will drop to 6°C-12°C, while coastal areas will experience slightly higher temperatures.”

Winter is officially here Habib also emphasised that winter in the UAE began on December 21 and lasts until mid-March. February typically experiences the highest rainfall of the season. The sea will remain comfortably warm, with temperatures dropping to a minimum of 23°C. The Gulf of Oman is generally slightly warmer than the Persian Gulf. He said, "As of December 21, the country has officially entered the winter season. A further drop in temperatures is expected from late December through February, driven by cool air masses from Siberia and northern Europe. While temperatures across the Gulf region will decrease, the northern parts of the Gulf, such as northern Saudi Arabia, will experience extremely cold conditions. January is typically the coldest month due to climatic patterns, though this depends on various atmospheric conditions and wind circulation. The coldest areas in the UAE include Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, followed by Rakhna in Al Ain. The unique topography and land characteristics of Rakhna contribute to its significant temperature drops," added Habib.