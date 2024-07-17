Video: Thunderstorm, hail in some parts of UAE on Tuesday

EOS-X Space’s pressurised capsules will be able to accommodate up to eight people including a pilot, and are lifted by an eco-friendly helium balloon
Heavy rain and hail was seen yesterday, bringing relief to residents amidst scorching heat. Yellow and orange alerts were issued in some parts by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and Abu Dhabi police cautioned motorists to follow changing speed limits and observe safety measures.
Watch below, a video shared by Storm Centre on Instagram where lightning struck the Al-Qua Razin area:
According to NCM, heavy rain with hail was also seen on Tuesday in the region of Al Dhafra's Gasyoura.
Today, the weather department forecasted that conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Some convective clouds may form towards the east and south. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Winds will blow in a southeasterly to northwesterly direction, reaching speeds of up to 35kmph in internal areas, coastal areas and islands, and reaching up to 40kmph in mountains.
