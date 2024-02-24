KT Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 4:25 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 5:02 PM

As Kalba continues its recovery from the floods that struck a few days ago, residents are bracing themselves for another round of rain forecasted to hit the UAE on Sunday and Monday. With memories of recent challenges still fresh, they are taking proactive measures to ensure their safety and safeguard their belongings.

In light of the upcoming weather forecast, many residents are closely monitoring updates from local authorities and weather reports. Taking lessons from the recent flooding, individuals are making preparations to minimise potential risks.

Abubackar Siddique, a resident of Kalba is closely watching the news for weather updates to keep his belongings safe. “Having experienced the impact of flooding, we are taking extra precautions to keep our belongings like passport, important documents, electronics, and jewellery safe,” said Siddique.

“We have relocated most of our belongings and the ones which are good to use, we have stored on the terrace for drying,” added Siddique.

Temporary relocation

Learning from the previous experience, residents are revisiting and updating their evacuation plans. Essential items and emergency supplies are being prepared and kept readily accessible.

Community members are sharing resources, and information, and supporting each other in preparation for the upcoming rain. Social organisations continue to play a crucial role in coordinating assistance efforts.

“With immense help from the authorities, we have learned how to evacuate during the flooding. I hope it doesn’t flood this time. Many from the low-lying neighbourhoods have planned to relocate for a few days to their relatives and friends places,” said Mohammed Nabeel, president Kairali Cultural Association Fujairah, Kalba Unit.

“If there is anyone in need, our organisation is all ready to help people evacuate from their homes,” added Nabeel.

Ravi Puttoor, residing in Mughaider, Kalba, had sent his family to Sharjah temporarily while he undertook the task of cleaning his house. However, due to the weather forecast, the duration of his family's stay in Sharjah has been prolonged.

Parking cars on high ground

To protect their vehicles from potential damage, residents of Kalba are taking precautionary measures by parking their cars on higher ground. “We are parking our vehicles on elevated locations as we have learnt from the previous floods that damaged the cars,” said Puttoor.

“Many cars were damaged during the recent floods and the repair cost of these damaged vehicles is substantial,” added Puttoor.

Recovery trucks on standby

Recovery trucks are standing by, ready to assist residents in the event of any emergencies or vehicle-related issues.

Shahid Kamal, a member of the vehicle recovery team operating in Kalba, said that they are prepared to assist people in need. “Our team is fully geared up for any situation. As a proactive measure, we have got five recovery trucks ready to go,” Kamal.

We will ensure a quick response and assist residents promptly during this critical time,” added Kamal.

