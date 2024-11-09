UAE: Temperature drops below 15°C in country's coldest spot

Photo: KT file

Winter is almost here — and those in Al Ain must have woken up to a cold breeze this morning, based on the mercury readings of the Met department.

Temperatures dropped to a cool 14.7°C in Al Ain's Raknah at 6.30am today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Raknah is a popular spot among residents — especially during winter when snow and hail would blanket its desert slopes.

During the chilly season, Raknah is often the coldest spot where temperatures could drop to a freezing 0°C or even lower.

There was a time when groups of friends would drove to the area to play with snow, hailstones, and ice. Some would light a bonfire and just hang out while all covered up in their thickest jackets and trench coats.