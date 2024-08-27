E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Temperature crosses 50℃ mark; is peak summer over?

Peak summer ended with the spotting of the Suhail star on August 24

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 5:16 PM

Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 5:21 PM

Temperatures continue to soar as the mercury touched 50.7°C today in Suihan (Al Ain). This was recorded at 1.30pm local time, the National Centre of Meteorology announced.

The UAE earlier recorded temperatures crossing the 50°C mark twice, both in July. While the heat continues, peak summer ended with the spotting of the Suhail star on August 24.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures will not drop immediately, although a gradual decrease will be seen during the night-time. The period that residents are currently in ('Sufriya' - approximately 40 days after the star's rise) indicates the first changes in weather, transitioning from intense summer to cooler temperatures.

Amid high temperatures, the UAE government's midday break from June 15 to September 15 offers some relief to residents, particularly those working outside. Working under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12.30pm and 3.00pm is prohibited.

Companies who do not comply with the midday break will be fined Dh5,000 for each employee, with penalties reaching up to Dh50,000 if several employees are working during the break.

UAE authorities also frequently distribute food, water and other essentials to workers to help them combat heat exhaustion during the scorching season.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE