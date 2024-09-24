UAE: Speed limit reduced due to heavy fog in some areas in Abu Dhabi

All Yahsat assets and obligations will be transferred to Bayanat
A red and yellow fog alert has been issued for residents across Abu Dhabi. Due to reduced visibility during the fog, motorists are urged to exercise caution. The speed reduction system has been activated on several internal and external roads in the Capital, and drivers are urged to follow speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Today's weather will be generally fair, with partly cloudy conditions expected at times. According to the National Meteorological Centre (NCM), humidity levels will increase during the night and into Wednesday morning, creating the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening. The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate sea conditions, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Temperatures are expected to reach the highs of 41℃ and 40℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Humidity levels to hover around 20 per cent to 95 per cent.
Residents of the UAE should begin preparing for unpredictable weather fluctuations typical of the transition into autumn. Temperatures will start dipping, with an average decrease of about 5℃ between September and November.
