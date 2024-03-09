UAE: Road collapses as heavy rains strike RAK

Passholders can tailor their experience with three options that suit different trip lengths and budgets
A road in Ras Al Khaimah caved in on Saturday due to a landslide after heavy rains pounded the Emirates overnight.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cordoned off a part of Al Shuhada Street after the mishap. The landslide happened on the street leading towards Emirates Road.
The police shared photos that showed a section of the road collapsed.
More to follow
