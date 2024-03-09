UAE: Road collapses as heavy rains strike RAK

Supplied photo

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM

A road in Ras Al Khaimah caved in on Saturday due to a landslide after heavy rains pounded the Emirates overnight.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cordoned off a part of Al Shuhada Street after the mishap. The landslide happened on the street leading towards Emirates Road.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The police shared photos that showed a section of the road collapsed.

More to follow

ALSO READ: