UAE: Brace for erratic weather, rain as transition period continues, says NCM

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 9:00 AM

UAE residents should be prepared for rapid weather changes in the coming days as the transition period continues.

After a day of downpour and thunderstorms in different parts of the country on Monday, rainfall is expected to be less intense from Tuesday and will continue to ease over the next few days, said a veteran weatherman from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from the NCM, told Khaleej Times: “Yesterday (Monday), we experienced the effects of low pressure moving in from the southeast, bringing significant moisture from the Arabian Sea, which led to convective cloud formation, particularly during the daytime. However, this system will gradually shift southward. The moisture levels in the air will be lower than they were on Monday, and today’s (Tuesday) overall rainfall intensity will be less than yesterday’s.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Ain, Fujairah to see rain

The rainy condition extended to Dubai on Monday but in the coming days, it will primarilya affect the southern regions, including parts of Al Ain and the central and southern areas of Al Dhafra, particularly around Madinat Zayed, Dr Habib said.

"Additionally, we have chances of rain in the eastern parts of the country in the mountainous areas near Fujairah," he said.

This transition period is characterised by rapid and significant weather changes both during autumn and spring, he added.

“Rain is common during this period. You may experience stable weather one day, only to encounter sudden shifts to unstable conditions the next, leading to abrupt cloud cover and rain after a previously dry day. For example, two days ago there was fog everywhere and now we are witnessing thunder activity over scattered areas in the UAE. So, the weather quickly changes from stable to unstable," the expert explained.

The meteorologist added that starting today (Tuesday), the UAE will experience the effects of a northwesterly wind.

“Gradually, this will decrease and the clouds will be concentrated only in the southern parts of the country," he said.

As the weather gradually transitions from autumn to winter, temperatures fluctuate between warm and cold due to uneven heating of the Earth’s surface, he explained. During the day, the sun might still provide warmth, while at night, temperatures may drop significantly.

September is considered the last month of summer in the UAE, with temperatures usually decreasing, especially at night.

Asked if colder days are coming soon, Dr Habib said: “If there is no cloud cover, there won’t be any decrease in temperature, as there will be no alteration in the air mass.”