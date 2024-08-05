UAE: Rains expected in some areas until August 8; residents warned of blowing dust

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 9:49 AM

Residents in some parts of the UAE can expect a relief from the heat with spells of rainfall expected over the coming few days, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

From Monday, August 5, until Thursday, August 8, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy over most areas of the country, with a chance of rainfall over some areas, especially towards eastward and southward parts with intervals.

As per the NCM, during this period, the UAE will be affected by the extension of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement towards the country over the surface from the south and upper-level pressure systems from the east, accompanied by the flow of clouds towards the country.

Photo: NCM

Winds are expected to be light to moderate and fresh at times, blowing from the southeast to northeast, becoming northwesterly at times, with convective clouds causing blowing dust and sand. This will in turn would reduce horizontal visibility.

Seas will see light to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times on Tuesday in the Oman Sea.

The met said it is monitoring the situation around the clock and will continue providing updates.