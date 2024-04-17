UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE rain: Remote work announced for 3rd day in Sharjah government

The decision was taken 'due to the impact of unstable weather conditions in the country'

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
A road remains flooded in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Wednesday. — KT Photo: Shihab
A road remains flooded in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Wednesday. — KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 1:31 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 1:52 PM

Government employees in Sharjah will continue to work from home tomorrow, April 18, it was announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken "due to the impact of unstable weather conditions in the country".


Government workers with jobs that require the presence of their employees at the workplace are excluded, the announcement added.

This is the third day that the emirate has taken the precaution of cancelling on-site work for its government departments, bodies and institutions as the UAE faced torrential rains.


Since Tuesday, government offices across the country have been operating remotely, except those in essential sectors.

Private sector firms had also been urged to prioritise the safety of their employees. However, some had to brave the storm to fulfil their duties.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE