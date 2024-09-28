UAE: Rain to hit some areas until September 30 as temperatures dip

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 11:45 AM Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 12:47 PM

UAE residents can look forward to rain in some areas over the next few days, as the country goes through a transition to cooler temperatures.

From September 28 to 30, rainfall is likely as convective clouds may form towards the east and south, and over internal areas, according to a forecast by National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). On September 29, rain may also be seen over northern areas.

During these days, humidity can be expected with fog and mist being seen during the mornings. Temperatures are also expected to dip. With the autumn equinox observed on September 22, UAE summer came to an end.

The days after the equinox have been recording a drop in the mercury, with temperatures falling to below 40°C during the day; residents can feel the harsh summer rays give way to more pleasant weather with light winds occasionally blowing. The drop in temperatures can be particularly seen at night.

While night and day were of equal duration following the equinox, nights will gradually get longer as the country moves towards the winter season.

Earlier forecasts by NCM had predicted rain during the month of September, along with fresh winds, sometimes blowing with dust, causing poor visibility. This is an effect of the Indian monsoon depression gradually weakening, and the desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula.

Astronomical sightings have long been used to predict changing weather patterns. An Arab saying goes, "If Suhail rises, the night cools down."