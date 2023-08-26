UAE

UAE rain alert: Showers may hit these areas till evening; yellow warning issued

Videos capture the downpour and strong winds that lashed Al Ain on Friday

By Web Desk

Screengrabs

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 2:28 PM

Residents in some parts of the UAE should brace for rain this afternoon, with showers predicted to last until evening, according to the latest advisory of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

NCM issued a yellow alert for a possible rainstorm that may hit some parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Convective clouds may form and bring rain, accompanied by 40kmph winds, to these areas from 1.30pm until 9pm.

Here's a map of areas that will be affected:

A yellow alert means residents should be on the lookout when going for outdoor activities.

Heavy rain in Al Ain

Today's expected showers appear to be part of the spell of summer rain that the UAE has been seeing recently.

On Friday, motorists in Al Ain drove through wet roads amidst a downpour.

Here's a video shared by weather monitoring handle Storm Centre:

Some residents parked their cars and took out their umbrellas:

Based on the NCM's forecast, foggy mornings will continue in the coming days. There may also be a chance of rain on Monday afternoon.

