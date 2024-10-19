UAE: Rain alert issued in Abu Dhabi; speed limits reduced on some roads

KT photo

Abu Dhabi drivers are urged to avoid valleys and observe reduced speed limits on some roads as rain hits different parts of the emirate on Saturday.

Those driving out on roads are also advised to carry first-aid kits and prepare alternative light sources, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported moderate to heavy rains in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh area, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Bani Yas, and Shakhbout City.

In a video shared on Storm Centre's X account, moderate rain is seen hitting a car's windscreen. The post said it was filmed in Bani Yas:

Rainy weather conditions were expected in the country as per the NCM forecast for the first day of the weekend.

The centre issued a yellow alert to warn of convective clouds in the majority of the country. These clouds, which could bring rain, are expected to hover above these areas until 10pm on Saturday. Here's a map of the affected areas: