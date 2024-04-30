Dubai: Police warn motorists of unstable weather conditions, ask drivers to exercise caution

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 3:06 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 3:24 PM

As unstable weather conditions begin in some parts of the country ahead of a weather alert, Dubai Police urged motorists on Tuesday to exercise caution during this time.

Drivers have been advised to take all precautionary measures, adhere strictly to traffic laws and regulations, reduce speed and maintain a sufficient, safe distance while driving.

Additionally, they must avoid distractions, and not risk driving into valleys to photograph or chase rain due to its extreme danger.

Keep you car prepared

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police advised motorists to reduce speed on external roads, and ensure that all vehicle parts, including the engine, tyres, brakes, windshield wipers, and lights are in good condition.

It is crucial for motorists to not stop without indicating, always wearing seat belts and adhere to the lane and not change lanes unless necessary.

Road safety

In low-lying areas, motorists must be alert on turns. Open roads on the other hand are prone to have water pooling, where one must use hazard indicators in case the vehicle breaks down and move the vehicle off the roadway to avoid obstructing traffic or risking accidents.

Drivers are advised not to use four-way flashers except in cases of emergency stops, since using these signals while driving can prevent their use in severe emergencies and, at the same time, from signalling turning directions.

The police advised them to use their windshield wipers to prevent water from obstructing visibility and to deal with steam that may accumulate on window glass inside the vehicle.

Motorists must be alert and be prepared for any hazards, such as the sudden braking of the vehicle ahead or another vehicle entering from a side turning.

Penalties

The authority also warned against reckless driving, showing off, and drifting on roads. The law penalises driving in a manner that endangers the life, safety, or security of the driver or others, or damages public or private property.

Offenders who pose a risk to road users will be arrested, their vehicles impounded and referred to judicial authorities for further legal action.

