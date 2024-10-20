UAE: Orange, yellow alerts issued as rains hit some parts of country

Screengrab: Strom Centre video

Light rains hit some part of the UAE on Sunday, October 20. Videos posted by Storm Centre show rains in the areas heading to the country's eastern and northern regions.

Earlier in the day, the weather department said that residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day with a possibility of convective clouds formation in eastern and southern areas.

The met issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall lasting until 8pm today.

Photo: X/NCM

In a video shared by Storm Centre, the roads in the areas heading to Masafi in Ras Al Khaimah are starting to get puddles due to the rain. Watch the video below:

Although the skies look clear, rains are seen hitting this area of Masafi heading towards the eastern coast.

Watch the video here as shared by Storm Centre: