UAE heavy rain alert: Orange warning issued as unstable weather peaks today

Screengrabs: Storm Centre

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 7:33 AM Last updated: Thu 2 May 2024, 8:35 AM

An orange alert was issued on Thursday as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the UAE. While many residents didn't have to leave home for work today, some woke up early in the morning as downpours and strong winds struck their neighbourhoods. In the north, waterfalls gushed out as dark rain clouds hovered over the mountains.

Over the past few days, the UAE has been preparing for this wave of unstable weather, which is forecast to peak today, May 2, until tomorrow, May 3. Safety advisories have been issued across sectors. Schools are on distance learning, while companies are urged to let employees work from home. Parks and beaches have been closed. Airports and airlines are bracing for the impact, too.

Heavy rains have been pounding the country since midnight, with Dubai seeing showers and lightning as early as 2.35am, according to alerts issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

While these rains are expected to be less severe than the unprecedented downpour that hit the country on April 16, the public is urged to take precautions.

With teams on the ground and all hands on deck, Khaleej Times brings you the latest weather updates here:

6.30am: Brace for 'hazardous weather'

The NCM raised an orange warning for nearly all areas in the country, forecasting hazardous weather events until 8pm tonight.

Here are the affected areas:

5am: Scenes at UAE landmarks, mountains

Early in the morning, Dubai's Burj Khalifa had been enveloped by thick clouds as Downtown saw rain accompanied by lightning strikes.

A similar scene unfolded in Abu Dhabi, particularly at the site of the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque:

In the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah, residents captured a waterfall gushing out:

ALSO READ: