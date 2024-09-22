UAE: Fair weather with partly cloudy skies as summer ends today

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 7:21 AM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 7:26 AM

UAE residents can expect fair weather, with the skies being cloudy at times. Clouds will appear towards the east by afternoon.

Summer ends today, with the autumn equinox starting at 4.44pm. Temperatures are set to gradually decrease at night following today, beginning to fall below 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day.

The weather is also expected to be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas. There is also a chance that fog or mist may form at these times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Humidity is expected to hit 90 per cent in the coastal and internal areas, while it may go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.