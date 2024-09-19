UAE: Fair weather forecast with partly cloudy conditions

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 7:20 AM

UAE residents could expect fair weather in general, with partly cloudy conditions at times on Thursday, September 19. Humidity will increase during the night and into Friday morning, especially over coastal and some internal areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist formation.

Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally picking up during the daytime. Seas in the Arabian Gulf will range from slight to moderate, while conditions in the Oman Sea will stay calm with slight waves.

Today, the mercury will reach highs of 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Dubai. Humidity will hover around 38% to 85%.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As autumn approaches, there is a slight dip in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Wednesday was 42.9°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 2.15pm.