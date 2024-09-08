E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Clear weather forecast on Sunday with chances of rains in some parts

Humidity will increase by night and into Monday morning, with the possibility of fog formation

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:19 AM

UAE residents can expect generally clear weather on Sunday, with occasional partly cloudy skies. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there is a chance of convective clouds forming in the eastern and southern regions during the afternoon, bringing rain.

Humidity will increase by night and into Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog developing in some coastal and internal areas.


Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and raising dust during the day. They will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly and northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light waves in the Arabian Gulf predicted. The first high tide is at 15:42, the second at 03:52. The first low tide is at 09:17, and the second at 22:05.

The Sea of Oman will also witness light waves. The first high tide is at 11:51, the second at 22:01, the first low tide is at 18:35, and the second at 06:25.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach the highs of 43℃ with humidity to hover around 20 per cent to 80 per cent in the country.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE