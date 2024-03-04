UAE braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms across the Emirates

FILE. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Make hay while the sun shines, as residents in the UAE will begin Monday morning on a fairly pleasant note, characterised by partly cloudy conditions that will help keep temperatures down. However, as the day progresses, wet conditions are forecast. According to the Met Department, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to develop across all the Emirates.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said it would occasionally be dusty and gradually becoming cloudy during the daytime, accompanied by some convective clouds with rainfall.

The UAE will be affected by a surface low-pressure system which will be extending from the Southwest and would be "accompanied by a cold air mass from the West in the upper air with a flow of clouds".

Winds will be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong especially over the sea, where cloud activity may stir up blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. Sea conditions will start as moderate but may become rough, particularly in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea due to cloud activity.

