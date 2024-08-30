UAE announces launch of 'early warning platform' to monitor weather, natural disasters

The project, with an investment of Dh500 million, is the first of five farms planned in the next five years
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Friday announced the launch of a digital platform to monitor weather and natural disasters.
The 'Early Warning for All' platform will help authorities come up with a rapid and effective response in emergency situations, identify potential risks and develop comprehensive response plans.
The ministry and the weather department signed an agreement with the aim of enhancing efforts to educate citizens outside the country and take necessary proactive measures in cases of serious natural and climate disasters to ensure their safety and security.
It reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing public security and safety through the use of modern technology and accurate data to enhance crisis management and response to natural disasters.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs teams work around the clock to ensure the safety of the country’s citizens abroad, facilitate procedures, and provide assistance in emergency and crisis situations.
