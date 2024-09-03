UAE announces end of cyclone Asna in Arabian Sea

Of these interactions, 129,381 were via virtual assistant while 28,064 were emails
Cyclone Asna, that was to make landfall in the Arabian Sea has not had a direct impact on the UAE, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said.
The Joint Assessment Team assessing the cyclone said that the cyclone has now come to an end.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
UAE authorities earlier were monitoring the tropical storm that made landfall on the Arabian Sea. Initial readings indicated that the severe weather conditions won't directly impact the country, NCEMA said on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
Of these interactions, 129,381 were via virtual assistant while 28,064 were emails
During today's cabinet meeting, it was revealed that government revenues reached Dh546 billion while expenditures amounted to Dh402 billion
The public has been urged to verify that companies have obtained the authority's license by visiting its website
Last year's challenge drew more than 2.4 million participants, including more than 35,000 cyclists for Dubai Ride and over 226,000 runners for Dubai Run
The inspection tour aimed to rectify negative practices and promote awareness of the optimal use of these farms
Project aims to contribute to relieving pressure on wild fisheries resources and addressing climate change impacts
The popular destination remains open during the cooler half of the year
With the start of the new year, many schools across the country cautioned students against taking photos on the school premises and posting them online