Lowest temperature in UAE: Chilly 4.3°C recorded in Jebel Jais mountain

A chilly temperature of 4.3°C was recorded on Tuesday morning in Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

This was the lowest temperature over the country this morning and it was recorded at 3.15am.

In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM expected cooler conditions to continue in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.