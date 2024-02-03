It's 4.2°C in UAE! Temperature hits lowest, coldest point yet this winter

KT file

UAE residents, if you were disappointed at the warm winter the country has been experiencing this time, take heart — the UAE just recorded its lowest temperature yet this year.

Mercury plummeted to an icy 4.2ºC, which was recorded at 5am on Saturday (February 3) morning at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, snapping Al Ain's record of 5.3ºC in Raknah on January 10.

It's been a rainy week with six out of seven emirates experiencing scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Residents have been making the most of the chilly weather in the country by heading to winter markets and night beaches, and indulging in outdoor activities.

Jebel Jais is the highest peak in the UAE, standing tall at 1,934 metres and is a popular spot for residents, hikers, and tourists alike.

Its “white snow-covered mountains” make it the most attractive winter destination in the Emirates, one of the country's most-dedicated storm chasers told Khaleej Times earlier this year.

Will it snow in UAE?

With all this talk of frigid temperatures, the inevitable question is: can residents expect any snow in the desert?

Snow requires a temperature of 0°C to form, which is rare in the UAE. Despite the rarity, the country has experienced snow in the past: in Ras Al Khaimah in 2017 and at Jebel Jais in 2009.

Winter is not over yet, so there may yet be hope for 2024.

Snowing in Saudi

Meanwhile, a cold wave has also been affecting the wider region. On Friday, February 2, a significant dip in temperatures was recorded in Saudi Arabia, where the mercury fell below 0ºC, causing snow to form on the mountaintops in the Tabuk region. Watch the video here:

In Oman too, temperatures are expected to dip to 3ºC at Jebel Shams today.

UAE weather explained

Earlier this week, the National Centre of Meteorology had said that the UAE would be affected by a surface depression. This condition causes the formation of clouds and rainfall. The authority had already forecast that a significant drop in temperatures was expected on Saturday.

This explains the weather phenomena over the last week, where rainfall across the UAE caused a drop in horizontal visibility due to strong winds blowing dust and sand.

