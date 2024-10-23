Cooler UAE weather expected from this weekend; rains to continue in some areas

Photo: KT file

UAE residents can expect cooler weather starting this weekend, with temperatures set to drop by 3 to 5°C nationwide.

That’s according to Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), who explained that the country will be impacted by northwesterly winds from Saturday.

Over the next few days, scattered rains may also continue in some parts of the country, particularly in areas "between Dubai and Al Ain", Habib told Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

"Some convective cloud formation will also happen in the coastal and mountainous areas. But the chances of rain are higher in Abu Dhabi especially in the Al Dhafra area,” he added.

Earlier this week, moderate to heavy rains affected parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, prompting the Met office to issue alerts on Tuesday.

More of these showers are expected as "moist winds from the Oman Sea" could bring convective clouds to tthe eastern and northern regions, Habib said.

“On Thursday and Friday, a combination of moist air from the Arabian Sea, a weak low-pressure system, and a relatively cold air mass is forecast to trigger convective cloud formation in scattered areas, with the potential for the light to heavy rainfall,” said the veteran weatherman.

Why has it been hazy?

Besides rains, thick fog and dust storms have also been observed over the past few days. Habib said this poor visibility was also related to prevailing cloud formations.

Convective clouds typically bring "strong winds", he said, and this could cause “blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in certain areas".

“After October 26, we have a forecast for fresh winds that will cause dust and sand blowing over the western parts," added Habib.

What causes the rapid weather changes?

Explaining the rapid weather shifts in the UAE, the expert said: "This is typical during autumn, where conditions can quickly change from stable to unstable." "For an instance, while the mornings may begin with stable conditions and fog, by the afternoon we could see convective clouds, heavy rain, and even hail," Habib said. As autumn transitions into winter, temperatures fluctuate between warm and cold due to the uneven heating of the Earth's surface. This explains why days remain warm as nights start getting colder, the expert said. Asked when winter will officially start, Habib said: "It is exactly two months away, starting on December 22."