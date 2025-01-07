Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: Will it rain? Full weather forecast for Thursday

File photo

Are you one among the thousands looking to enjoy the upcoming Coldplay concert under a sky full of stars?

Many residents are heading into Abu Dhabi from other emirates on the day of the event and also need to be prepared for the weather conditions when they commute.

The UAE has recently had some chilly days, with temperatures nearing 0C in some parts of the nation. Here's a complete breakdown of what you can expect the weather conditions to be like on the day of the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi:

Will it rain?

UAE's Met Department has said that weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some over coastal, Northern and Eastern areas on Thursday.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25kmph reaching 40kmph.