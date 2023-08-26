UAE records hottest day of the year; temperature crosses 50.8°C

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 5:28 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM

The UAE on Saturday recorded the hottest day of the year, with the mercury touching 50.8°C.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the highest temperature recorded over the country was in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi at 2:45pm.

Earlier in July, temperatures had crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first time this summer with the mercury touching 50.1°C for two consecutive days on July 15 and 16 in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this month, temperatures touched 50.2°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) on August 2. Temperatures then touched 50.3°C on August 25.

ALSO READ: