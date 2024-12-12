UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of light rain in some areas

Weather in the UAE on Friday, Decemebr 13, is likely to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times with a chance of light rain on the sea, islands and some eastern areas, said the National Centre of Meteorology in its weather forecast.

Some parts of the country experienced light rain on Thursday.

The NCM reported moderate rains over Dalma Island in Al Dhafra region at 12.16pm.

As we go into the night, expect humid conditions with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas by Saturday morning.

Temperatures across the country are expected to range between 25°C and 28°C, with varying humidity levels