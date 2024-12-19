'We salute you': Sharjah Ruler addresses hundreds of patrols, police via wireless system

Inaugurating the new Sharjah Police HQ, Sheikh Dr Sultan urged law enforcement to exercise extreme caution before making arrests
"My sons, who are stationed across the various roads and locations in Sharjah, we salute you and support your work. We wish you safety as you carry out this important task of ensuring the security and safety of all and keeping the UAE secure."
These words resonated through the wireless system, reaching hundreds of patrol officers and field police personnel as Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, addressed them while inaugurating the new Sharjah Police General Command and Operations Centre building.
"May God grant you success and guide your steps and we hope that you will return safely to your rightful positions," he added to conclude his address.
During the event, the Sharjah Ruler urged security personnel to exercise extreme caution before making arrests, ensuring that no harm comes to innocent individuals. Police officers were advised to make decisions that minimise harm to individuals, particularly when considering imprisonment, in order to protect their reputation within the community and among their peers.
He emphasised that interactions with people must be conducted with professionalism, ethics, and grounded in accurate and reliable information.
Sheikh Dr Sultan also urged security personnel to be flexible in their approach to dealing with people, despite the challenges they face in their duties.
He also emphasised the importance of easing financial-related problems. He personally strives to address the concerns of this group by offering grace periods or reducing their hardships, stressing that he is committed to avoiding imprisonment whenever possible. He expressed his desire to prevent individuals from being labelled as "prison graduates," even if they have only been incarcerated once.
Prison is not meant for humiliation or torture, but for reform and discipline, said the Sharjah Ruler. He emphasised that one of the key responsibilities of security personnel is to rehabilitate individuals, not to punish them.
He pointed out that the penal code does not prescribe equal sentences, and as such, wrongdoers should not be treated the same or placed together in prison cells.
Discipline in prisons should be rooted in treating individuals with kindness, paying attention to those who have committed offences, and listening to them. He emphasised that these individuals, like anyone else, were born with potential, but their upbringing may have been neglected, leaving them vulnerable to bad influences. Had they received proper guidance from their parents, they could have become positive members of society.
He stressed that the process of reforming both prisons and security starts at home, urging parents to raise their children in a way that promotes virtue. This, in turn, will foster a virtuous society and a virtuous city, where people uphold their religion, faith, Arab identity, customs, and traditions.
He also inaugurated the state-of-the-art Operations Centre. This centre is the most advanced among security agencies, equipped with the latest software systems and designed according to cutting-edge standards that incorporate artificial intelligence.
It enables the centre to manage reports and security tasks with exceptional efficiency. The centre unifies efforts through a series of precise digital procedures, ensuring effective connectivity between all operations rooms across various police departments. It also integrates network systems with partners, such as accessing traffic signal cameras on the emirate's roads and streets.
ALSO READ: