'We salute you': Sharjah Ruler addresses hundreds of patrols, police via wireless system

"My sons, who are stationed across the various roads and locations in Sharjah, we salute you and support your work. We wish you safety as you carry out this important task of ensuring the security and safety of all and keeping the UAE secure."

These words resonated through the wireless system, reaching hundreds of patrol officers and field police personnel as Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, addressed them while inaugurating the new Sharjah Police General Command and Operations Centre building.

"May God grant you success and guide your steps and we hope that you will return safely to your rightful positions," he added to conclude his address.

Caution before making arrests

During the event, the Sharjah Ruler urged security personnel to exercise extreme caution before making arrests, ensuring that no harm comes to innocent individuals. Police officers were advised to make decisions that minimise harm to individuals, particularly when considering imprisonment, in order to protect their reputation within the community and among their peers.

He emphasised that interactions with people must be conducted with professionalism, ethics, and grounded in accurate and reliable information.

Flexibility and compassion

Sheikh Dr Sultan also urged security personnel to be flexible in their approach to dealing with people, despite the challenges they face in their duties.

He also emphasised the importance of easing financial-related problems. He personally strives to address the concerns of this group by offering grace periods or reducing their hardships, stressing that he is committed to avoiding imprisonment whenever possible. He expressed his desire to prevent individuals from being labelled as "prison graduates," even if they have only been incarcerated once.

Prison a tool for reform, not punishment

Prison is not meant for humiliation or torture, but for reform and discipline, said the Sharjah Ruler. He emphasised that one of the key responsibilities of security personnel is to rehabilitate individuals, not to punish them.

He pointed out that the penal code does not prescribe equal sentences, and as such, wrongdoers should not be treated the same or placed together in prison cells.