Watch: Young Indian star in UAE takes driving lessons in Porsche; video goes viral

The video shared by Galadari Motor Driving Centre, Dubai, has recorded more than 4 million views in just 7 days

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 9:59 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 10:09 AM

Vedaant Madhavan, India’s young swimming sensation and son of renowned Bollywood actor R Madhavan, has started the next phase towards adulthood, leading driving lessons in Dubai.

The star kid has been training in the ultra-luxury Porsche car with the Galadari Motor Driving Centre, Dubai, which shared the video on its social media platform.

The video has gone viral since it was posted, recording more than 4 million views in 7 days.

“Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan. Today, I am at a Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam. Now I am with an amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche. And I can’t wait to get my licence,” the young Madhavan said in a video shared by the Galadari Motor Driving Centre on its social media platform.

Galadari Motor Driving Centre offers a variety of driving courses – regular, VIP, advanced (off-road) and corporate services.

Vedaant has chosen the VIP service, which offers dedicated customer service staff, no waiting time or standing in queues, fast-track service for all requirements, preferential rights on all the test dates, quick completion of training sessions as customer’s schedule, defensive driving techniques, multilingual training instructors and many other benefits. Under the VIP programme, customers are provided luxury cars such as Porsche, Mercedez-Benz and others.

The young Indian champion recently made headlines when he won five gold medals for India.

“With Gods grace and all your wishes, Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful,” R Madhavan said after his son won the medals.

Vedaant Madhavan has strong social media following, enjoying nearly 441,000 Instagram followers.

People praised the young lad for his achievements.

“He may be a star kid but works so hard & trains in swimming, won so many medals & hopefully will win in Asian Games & Olympics for India. He is such a well-brought-up kid,” said Nilou6218.

“An actual talented child of a celebrity, unlike others. So proud,” said one user.

ALSO READ: