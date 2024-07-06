UAE summer: Free health checks, gifts for workers in new campaign

File Photo

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 1:05 PM

As temperatures soar, crossing 50℃ in the last week of June, residents who work outside are battling extreme heat.

As part of an initiative to educate workers about the dangers of heat exhaustion, meals, gifts, sanitary tools, water and juice were distributed to around 600 workers in the Hamriya area in Sharjah.

Medical examinations were also conducted for these workers by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority - Sharjah Centre. The initiative will continue until the end of July in all regions of the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch here, a video shared by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on their X handle:

Meanwhile, the Dubai Centre of ERC implemented a 'health day' in workers accommodation, in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority and Noor Dubai Foundation.

During the health day, these workers also underwent medical examinations, along with receiving gifts of appreciation for their efforts.

Watch below, a video of the health day shared on X: