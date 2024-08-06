E-Paper

Watch: Wadis overflow, heavy rains hit parts of UAE; orange alert issued for thunderstorms

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand

Web Desk
Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 7:29 AM

Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 8:10 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an orange alert on Tuesday, August 6, for thunder storms as well as blowing dust or sand. An orange alert was also issued as wind and rough seas conditions continue.

The weather department sent out an orange alert today, notifying residents of chances of rainfall today due to the formation of convective clouds. Fresh winds reaching up to of 40 kmph are expected to blow over some eastern, southern, and internal areas until 7pm on Wednesday.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: X/ NCM
Photo: X/ NCM

Earlier this morning, light rains have been pouring in some areas of Al Ain and in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in various parts of the country.


Some wadis in some parts of the country were also seen overflowing due to the rains.

Screengrab: Storm Centre video
Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Watch the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:

The met noted that Oman Sea will experience fresh winds reaching up to 45 kmph, as well as rough seas with waves reaching seven feet at times. The warning will last until 6pm today and advises caution for those engaging in outdoor activities.

Today, UAE residents can expect a partly cloudy to cloudy day, which could get dusty at times. There's also a chance of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand, which may reduce the horizontal visibility.

Temperatures will reach up to 41℃ and 42℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 25℃ in the mountains. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea.

