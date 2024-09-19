E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: UAE's first all-women land rescue team graduates

The team comprises 18 non-commissioned officers at the state level

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photos: X/@DubaiPoliceHQ
Photos: X/@DubaiPoliceHQ

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 6:56 PM

UAE's first all-women land rescue team has graduated after completion of rigorous training that included scenarios simulating reality. The team comprises 18 non-commissioned officers at the state level

During the graduation ceremony, Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, lauded the team's achievements, emphasising Emirati women's crucial role in the nation's security and development.


"We are proud to have a qualified pioneering team of female members who will join their male counterparts in land rescue operations. Their graduation highlights exceptional skills and dedication," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police emphasised Dubai Police's commitment to empowering women in various security and military fields by enhancing their skills and providing both theoretical and practical training.

"This approach aims to strengthen their ability to perform their duties effectively and professionally, equipping them to handle emergencies with expertise," Lt. Gen. Al Marri said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi congratulated the female members on their graduation while praising the 18 graduates for demonstrating exceptional skills during training and their strong commitment to proving their competence in rescue, extraction, and recovery operations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE