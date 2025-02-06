Watch: UAE ship carrying 5,800 tonnes of aid for Palestinians in Gaza arrives at Al Arish Port

Photos & Video: WAM

The sixth UAE aid ship arrived at Al Arish Port in Egypt on Thursday, carrying humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza.

This ship marks the largest aid shipment dispatched under the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to the Palestinian people and carries 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food, shelter materials, and medical essentials.

The aid is set to be delivered to Gaza soon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The aid ship departed from Al Hamriyah Port in Dubai on January 20, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The ship's timely arrival ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan ensures that emergency relief reaches Gaza in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Watch the video below: