Watch: UAE sends 47 trucks carrying aid to Palestinians in Gaza this week

Photo: WAM

This week, five convoys loaded with diverse humanitarian aid from the UAE crossed into the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah Crossing as part of the UAE's efforts to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current conditions as part of'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'.

The convoys consist of 47 trucks carrying over 661.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, nutritional supplements for children, dates, shelter tents, flour, clothing, and various essential relief items, in addition to five ambulances.

This brings the total number of aid convoys that have entered Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' to 137, comprising 1,205 trucks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The total amount of UAE aid provided to the Palestinian people under this operation has reached over 27,034 tonnes, helping alleviate the disastrous conditions faced by Gaza residents and providing relief to the most vulnerable groups by meeting their essential needs.

Watch the video below: